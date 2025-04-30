Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire

A large fire has broken out at a defence plant in the city of Russia’s Murom, Vladimir Oblast, as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra, Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexander Avdeev and the Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from the governor: "A large fire at a plant in Murom... The area of the fire is 720 square metres... The cause of the fire at the warehouse in Murom was the fall of a UAV."

Details: Avdeev added that "the attack of several drones was recorded, they were suppressed by electronic warfare."

"Unmanned aerial vehicles damaged two buildings: one [drone], as previously reported, caused a fire, which has been contained. The other [building] was slightly damaged, there were no fires, and specialists are working there," the Russian official concluded.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reports that drones attacked a plant in the Verbovsky district of the city. This area, in particular, is home to the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (another name for "gunpowder"), which, among other things, produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, the FSB and other Russian security agencies.

The city of Murom is in a red rectangle. Screenshot from google.maps

Astra recalls that in 2020, the head of the Murom Instrument-Making Plant said that the Murom plant was "the largest producer of incendiary capsules in the Russian Federation".

Since 2023, the plant has been under sanctions imposed by Ukraine and the EU.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that drones have attacked several Russian oblasts. Air defences have reportedly intercepted and destroyed 34 "Ukrainian drones": 15 – over Kursk Oblast, 8 – over Bryansk Oblast, 7 – over Oryol Oblast, 3 – over Vladimir Oblast and 1 – over Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

