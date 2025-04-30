All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 30 April 2025, 10:05
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Fire after the attack. Photo: Astra Telegram channel

A large fire has broken out at a defence plant in the city of Russia’s Murom, Vladimir Oblast, as a result of a drone attack.

Source: Russian Telegram channel Astra, Vladimir Oblast Governor Alexander Avdeev and the Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from the governor: "A large fire at a plant in Murom... The area of the fire is 720 square metres... The cause of the fire at the warehouse in Murom was the fall of a UAV."

Advertisement:

Details: Avdeev added that "the attack of several drones was recorded, they were suppressed by electronic warfare."

"Unmanned aerial vehicles damaged two buildings: one [drone], as previously reported, caused a fire, which has been contained. The other [building] was slightly damaged, there were no fires, and specialists are working there," the Russian official concluded.

The Astra Telegram channel, citing local residents, reports that drones attacked a plant in the Verbovsky district of the city. This area, in particular, is home to the Murom Instrument-Making Plant (another name for "gunpowder"), which, among other things, produces means of initiating and igniting ammunition for the Russian Armed Forces, the Interior Ministry, the FSB and other Russian security agencies.

Advertisement:
 
The city of Murom is in a red rectangle.
Screenshot from google.maps

Astra recalls that in 2020, the head of the Murom Instrument-Making Plant said that the Murom plant was "the largest producer of incendiary capsules in the Russian Federation".

Since 2023, the plant has been under sanctions imposed by Ukraine and the EU.

The Russian Defence Ministry reported that drones have attacked several Russian oblasts. Air defences have reportedly intercepted and destroyed 34 "Ukrainian drones": 15 – over Kursk Oblast, 8 – over Bryansk Oblast, 7 – over Oryol Oblast, 3 – over Vladimir Oblast and 1 – over Belgorod Oblast of the Russian Federation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiadrones
Advertisement:
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
Trump makes new statements on war in Ukraine, saying Putin "would like to stop war"
Almost 90% of Ukrainians don't trust Trump, poll shows
Russians push towards border of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts – Ukraine's defence forces
Ukraine's defence minister makes personnel changes at Defence Ministry
Kremlin hints Russia won't agree to 30-day truce
All News
Russia
Putin orders Volgograd airport to be renamed Stalingrad
Pro-Russian party in Bulgaria agrees to "exchange ideas" with Putin's political party
Russia loses 1,100 soldiers over past day
RECENT NEWS
11:37
Zelenskyy: Over 100 drones launched by Russia on Ukraine overnight, total hits 375 this week – photos
11:35
Russians try to reach administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast – Ukraine's Commander-in-chief
11:34
Times: Europe will struggle to deploy even 25,000 troops to Ukraine
11:24
Estonia ready to send company of soldiers to Ukraine as part of deterrence force
10:54
Putin orders Volgograd airport to be renamed Stalingrad
10:19
Lithuania warns against falling for Russian propaganda after Putin's "truce"
10:13
Trump's tariffs "have kicked Putin in the teeth", causing Russia's economy to stop growing, says The Economist
10:05
Drones attack defence plant in Russia’s Murom, causing fire
09:43
Pro-Russian party in Bulgaria agrees to "exchange ideas" with Putin's political party
08:53
North Korea shares blame for Russia's war in Ukraine, says US State Department
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: