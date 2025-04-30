All Sections
Ukrainian Security Service drones behind attack on Russian defence plant in Murom, source says

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 12:25
Stock Photo: SSU

Drones operated by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) struck the Murom Instrument-Making Plant in Russia's Vladimir Oblast on the night of 29-30 April.

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in the security services

Details: This facility specialises in producing ammunition ignition devices, as well as components and products for the Russian Navy and military aircraft.

A source told Ukrainska Pravda that five explosions rocked the plant, damaging two buildings and sparking a fire.

Quote: "The Murom Instrument-Making Plant is listed on the sanctions lists of both Ukraine and the EU due to its significant role in supporting Russia's military aggression against Ukraine. However, the Security Service has decided to slightly broaden these sanctions."

 
Screenshot google.maps

Background: Russian authorities reported a large-scale fire that broke out at a defence plant in the city of Murom due to a drone attack.

