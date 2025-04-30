All Sections
Kyiv ready for talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire, says Ukraine's foreign minister

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 30 April 2025, 16:40
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha. Photo: European Pravda

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has stressed that Kyiv is open to peace talks in any format as soon as it sees that Russia is ready for "the difficult path to peace" – not just populism or a propaganda truce for the duration of the Victory Day parade in Moscow. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Ukraine once again confirms its readiness for peace talks in any format as soon as we see that Russia is truly prepared for the difficult path to peace, rather than just peace populism or a brief propaganda ceasefire for the 9 May parade."

Details: Sybiha noted that Russia could demonstrate its willingness to engage in peace talks by agreeing to a genuine ceasefire lasting at least 30 days. He added that if Moscow were prepared to extend the truce to 60 or 90 days, Ukraine would be ready to do the same.

Quote: "Russia must stop talking about its readiness for peace and start acting by agreeing unconditionally to a real and durable ceasefire. When the guns are silent, talks can begin – in any format that will bring peace."

Background:

  • The Kremlin reported that Russian leader Vladimir Putin unilaterally declared a "truce" on the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as the Russians call World War II.
  • Putin previously declared an Easter truce, which supposedly provided for a halt to all hostilities in Ukraine from the evening of 19 April until midnight on 21 April. However, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that Russian troops would adhere to the ceasefire provided that Kyiv reciprocated.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would mirror Russia's ceasefire. He also offered to extend the truce beyond 20 April if a complete silence of arms truly prevailed.
  • Ukrainian defenders on most fronts did not witness the so-called "Easter truce" promised by the Russians, according to data from DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts.

