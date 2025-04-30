All Sections
US states Ukraine decided to "amend" mineral deal

Oleh Pavliuk, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 20:57
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. Photo: Getty Images

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said that the Ukrainian side had decided to amend the framework agreement on minerals, which is expected to be signed soon.

Source: European Pravda; Scott Bessent during a meeting of the US Cabinet on 30 April

Details: Bessent said the US side was "ready to sign" the mineral deal.

"The Ukrainian side decided last night to make some last-minute changes. We are sure that they will reconsider that, and we are ready to sign [the agreement] this afternoon if they are," Bessent added.

The US Treasury secretary did not specify what changes Ukraine was referring to, only saying it was "the same agreement that we agreed to on the weekend".

"[There are] no changes on our side," Bessent concluded.

Background:

  • Earlier today, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that the framework agreement on critical mineral resources with the United States could be signed within 24 hours.
  • However, the Financial Times report suggests that Kyiv and Washington had disagreements at the last minute.

