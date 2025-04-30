All Sections
Kyiv and Washington may sign minerals deal within 24 hours, says Ukraine's PM

Mariya Yemets, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 30 April 2025, 16:46
Denys Shmyhal. Photo: Army Inform, a Ukrainian military news outlet

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that the last few details of a draft minerals agreement with the US are being finalised, noting that the agreement could be signed within the next 24 hours.

Source: European Pravda, citing Shmyhal on the national joint 24/7 newscast on 30 April

Details: Shmyhal was asked to comment on media reports suggesting the minerals deal would be signed shortly.

Shmyhal replied that Ukraine is currently "finalising the remaining details with our American counterparts" and that First Deputy Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko has left for the US.

He added that it will be "an equal, solid international agreement on joint investment in Ukraine’s development and recovery".

"As soon as all the final details have been worked out, the agreement will be signed shortly, hopefully within the next 24 hours," he said. "And we will take the first step accordingly."

"All the fundamental points have been agreed upon and the government has worked on the text of the agreement," Shmyhal added. "At this stage, key ministries have effectively given their approval, so the government is technically ready [to endorse the deal] at any moment; as soon as we receive final confirmation from our counterparts in Washington, we'll be ready to sign."

He added that two more technical agreements will follow – one on the establishment of the Investment Fund and another on its financing.

Read also: Speedy deal, strategic gains: inside the US-Ukraine mineral agreement timeline

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

