Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy at the Vatican a "moment of solace"

Zelenskyy and Trump at the meeting in the Vatican on 26 April. Photo: President's Office

US President Donald Trump has described his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on 26 April as a "moment of solace".

Source: European Pravda, citing his interview with ABC News

Details: Reflecting on the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump said that "Ukraine is in a very serious, very tough situation."

Quote: "This is not my war. But I want to see if I can solve it, because probably close to 5,000 young soldiers a week are being killed, Russian and Ukrainian. We also spend a tremendous amount of money in Ukraine, and Europe should be spending much more than us. They're not. They're spending much less."

More details: When the interviewer asked about the tone of the meeting at the Vatican, the US President described it as "a moment of solace in a sense, because tremendous numbers of people are dying".

"A lot of his people are dying. They're being killed. And I feel very badly about it," Trump said.

Background:

Zelenskyy previously said that his meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting highly productive.

Media outlets have also shared further details of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

