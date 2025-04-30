All Sections
Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy at the Vatican a "moment of solace"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 30 April 2025, 22:24
Trump calls meeting with Zelenskyy at the Vatican a moment of solace
Zelenskyy and Trump at the meeting in the Vatican on 26 April. Photo: President's Office

US President Donald Trump has described his meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy at St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on 26 April as a "moment of solace".

Source: European Pravda, citing his interview with ABC News

Details: Reflecting on the conversation with Zelenskyy, Trump said that "Ukraine is in a very serious, very tough situation."

Quote: "This is not my war. But I want to see if I can solve it, because probably close to 5,000 young soldiers a week are being killed, Russian and Ukrainian. We also spend a tremendous amount of money in Ukraine, and Europe should be spending much more than us. They're not. They're spending much less." 

More details: When the interviewer asked about the tone of the meeting at the Vatican, the US President described it as "a moment of solace in a sense, because tremendous numbers of people are dying".

"A lot of his people are dying. They're being killed. And I feel very badly about it," Trump said.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy previously said that his meeting with Trump had the potential to be historic. The White House also called the meeting highly productive.
  • Media outlets have also shared further details of the meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States.

