Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine: Beijing says it has asked its citizens not to interfere in "conflicts" – Independent

Beijing, in response to reports of the capture of two Chinese nationals fighting for Russia in Ukraine, has claimed that it has consistently urged its citizens to refrain from participating in any form of armed conflict.

Source: The Independent

Quote: "Beijing said it had always urged its citizens to stay away from all areas of armed conflict and not become involved in any form."

Advertisement:

Details: Beijing also added that "Kyiv should be wary of China's constructive role in bringing about peace in Ukraine".

Background:

On 8 April, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian troops in Donetsk Oblast had captured two Chinese citizens who were fighting in the ranks of the Russian military. Zelenskyy also noted that he had instructed Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to urgently contact Beijing to determine how China intends to respond.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry summoned the chargé d’affaires of China in Ukraine, seeking an explanation regarding the involvement of Chinese nationals in combat on Russia's side.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!