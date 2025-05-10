All Sections
Russians advance on Pokrovsk front – DeepState

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 10 May 2025, 00:43
Russians advance on Pokrovsk front – DeepState
Russian-occupied territories are marked in red. Map: DeepState

DeepState, a Ukrainian group of military analysts, reported on the night of 9-10 May that the Russians had advanced on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Details: DeepState said Russian forces had made localised gains near the settlements of Romanivka, Oleksandropil and Nova Poltavka on the Pokrovsk front. This front remains one of the hottest areas on the line of contact.

Background: 

  • The Russians announced that the so-called three-day ceasefire, which Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin declared unilaterally, had come into effect at 00:00 on the night of 7-8 May.
  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha reported that Russian forces had continued their attacks along the entire line of contact on 8 May, making their own statements about the "ceasefire" a farce. 
  • According to a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 162 combat clashes occurred on the battlefield since the beginning of 9 May, 51 of them on the Pokrovsk front.

Donetsk OblastoccupationRusso-Ukrainian warceasefire
