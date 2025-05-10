All Sections
Pakistan announces beginning of large-scale military operation against India

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 10 May 2025, 03:25
Pakistan announces beginning of large-scale military operation against India
Strikes. Photo: Getty Images

Pakistan announced on the night of 9-10 May the beginning of a large-scale military operation in response to aggression from India.

Source: Pakistani government on X (Twitter); CNN

Quote: "Operation Bunyan un Marsoos starts."

Details: According to Pakistani state television, Pakistani military forces initiated actions in response to "Indian aggression". The announcement came shortly after Pakistan's claims of Indian attacks on its military air bases.

Immediately afterwards, the Pakistani government posted a message on X warning that "India must now prepare for Pakistan'і response".

"The Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to defend the homeland, airspace, and national security," the statement said.

Pakistan also claimed that it had conducted strikes on the Indian Air Force's Pathankot Airbase and the Udhampur Air Force Station.

According to Pakistani military officials, as part of the "tit-for-tat" retaliation campaign, they targeted Indian air force bases from which they claimed missile strikes on Pakistan had been launched.

Background: On Tuesday 6 May, India began striking what it described as military bases on Pakistani territory. Pakistan promised to respond.

Indiawar
Pakistan announces beginning of large-scale military operation against India
India
Ukraine urges India and Pakistan to show restraint
India launches missile strikes on targets in Pakistan
China and India stop trading in Russian oil because of US sanctions, Reuters reports
