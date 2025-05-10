City levelled to the ground: soldiers post photos showing Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast

Soldiers from the 34th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion Vovkodavy (part of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade) have posted photos from the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, where the Russian offensive began exactly one year ago.

Source: The Vovkodavy Battalion

Quote: "The battalion was initially deployed in the village of Tykhe. This is on the eastern outskirts of Vovchansk.

We stopped the enemy and even carried out offensive operations. Then the decision was made to redeploy us to the city of Vovchansk itself. And from that moment on, we have been in Vovchansk for over 10 months.

During this time, we have not lost our positions, and the battalion is holding its defensive area. Next was a large-scale operation to liberate the Aggregate Plant in Vovchansk. After liberating the plant, we conducted a mop-up operation, and it also came under our responsibility."

Details: Soldiers said that within a year, the city had been practically levelled to the ground – the difficult conditions of urban combat had become almost impossible, and they had to hold their defences amongst the ruins.

Quote: "All that's left of the houses are bricks and concrete debris. Underneath them are tunnels. It's a war conducted in tunnels. We're in tunnels, and the occupiers are in tunnels. We see enemy movement; the infantry comes out and shoots them. That's the whole tactic. It's simple and complicated at the same time."

Details: Soldiers noted that no equipment was entering the city and artillery fire was limited.

In these conditions, the infantry is coming to the fore.

The Russians are conducting daily assaults. "Vovchansk has become a meat grinder for the Russians, into which they constantly throw new cannon fodder," the soldiers write.

