German foreign minister: Ukraine's path to NATO is irreversible

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul considers Ukraine's path to NATO irreversible.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with the German newspaper Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new German foreign minister made it clear that Ukraine is continuing to consider joining the European Union and NATO.

He stressed that in NATO, everyone had jointly agreed that Ukraine was on the path to joining the defence alliance and that this path was irreversible. Wadephul noted that Germany stands by this decision.

Background:

Axios reported that the Donald Trump administration had handed Ukraine a one-page document in Paris, which was presented as a final proposal for a peaceful settlement. Among other things, the document includes a promise that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hope that the United States would change its position of opposing Ukraine's accession to NATO.

