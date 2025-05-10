All Sections
Russia "will not achieve any major victories", says European defence commissioner

Ulyana Krychkovska, Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 10 May 2025, 12:10
Russia will not achieve any major victories, says European defence commissioner
Andrius Kubilius. Photo: Getty Images

Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space, has stated that the war has significantly changed and it seems that Russia will not achieve "any major victories".

Source: Kubilius in an interview with Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kubilius noted that, judging by the situation on the front line, Russia does not appear capable of achieving any major victories.

"The war has changed a lot," he said. "Drones are now playing the greatest role. This is what prevents a party with more resources, like Russia, from significantly pushing the front line."

Kubilius added that it is crucial to recognise that Russia is not as strong as it claims. He argued that this is why Russia is relying on North Korean soldiers and is dependent on Iranian technology.

"I'm quite optimistic about the future: Ukraine can hold its positions on the front line; the West can increase its support," Kubilius said. "And this can bring a result that will allow us to see the prospect of a just peace."

He also stressed that Ukraine deserves a just peace.

Quote: "It can only be secured through force on the part of Ukraine. Both the Americans and Europe should exert pressure on Russia. I'd like to see the American strategy bear fruit. But I don't see Putin being ready to agree to ceasefire talks yet."

Background:

  • Earlier, UK intelligence suggested that Russia could suffer record losses in the war against Ukraine in 2025.
  • UK Defence Intelligence warned that the sharp decline in oil prices threatens Russia's ability to finance its planned budget for 2025.

