Starmer: West has agreed to maintain sanctions on Russia "until the end of the process"

Serhiy Sydorenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 May 2025, 16:19
Keir Starmer. Stock photo: Getty Images

An agreement was reached at a coalition of the willing summit in Kyiv on 10 May that Western countries will not ease sanctions against Russia while negotiations with it continue.

Source: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as reported by an European Pravda reporter

Details: Starmer noted that the decision had been agreed upon collectively.

"We're equally clear from the meetings today that there can be no release of the sanctions already in place until the end of the process. Now we're at the beginning of the process," he said, without specifying what he would consider the end of the process.

Starmer emphasised the US commitment to this common policy. He said this stance is strengthened by the fact that "we've got the US, Europe, Canada, New Zealand, other countries around the world all speaking with one voice on this vital point".

Speaking to journalists after the summit, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude to Donald Trump for supporting the sanctions initiatives.

"I'm grateful to President Trump... for maintaining the sanctions in place today, and I look forward to their strengthening," Zelenskyy said.

Background:

