Japanese PM calls on Russia to take constructive action on ceasefire

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called on Russia to take constructive action to bring about a comprehensive ceasefire and secure a just and lasting peace.

Source: Embassy of Japan in Ukraine on X

Quote: "Prime Minister of Japan Shigeru Ishiba has published a written address to the ‘Virtual Meeting of the Leaders of the Coalition of the Willing on Ukraine’, organised today by the United Kingdom and France with the participation of President Zelenskyy.

In his address, Ishiba strongly urges Russia to take constructive steps towards a comprehensive ceasefire and a just and lasting peace."

Details: The embassy noted that since the peace to be achieved in Ukraine could impact global security, the Japanese prime minister has emphasised the need for international cooperation and reaffirmed Japan’s readiness to contribute further to strengthening Ukraine’s economic and social stability.

He also expressed his "firm hope" that the 10 May meeting of the coalition of the willing will mark another step towards the ultimate goal of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Background:

Following their summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing has demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.

The EU and the US plan to tighten sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

