Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions

Ivanna Kostina, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 May 2025, 19:12
Starmer and Macron reject Russian demands regarding ceasefire: no preconditions

The coalition of the willing has rejected Russia’s demand that Western countries halt arms supplies to Ukraine as a condition for a ceasefire, stressing the need for a 30-day ceasefire without preconditions.

Source: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron at a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda with reference to Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Starmer: "Putin has in the last few hours sought to put conditions on a ceasefire. It's really important that we make clear that an unconditional ceasefire is a ceasefire without conditions, and we reject the imposition of conditions."

Quote from Macron: "It means an unconditional ceasefire in the sky, on land and at sea, that should be long enough and that could be renewable. It should be completed with appropriate provisions for monitoring and with arrangements for the distancing of forces along the line of control [...] with the assistance of all those who want to join."

We firmly reject the possibility of making any concessions [...]. And there is no precondition: neither stopping the delivery of arms [...] or any prejudging of any type of negotiation. And we have to be clear that if Russia does not comply, it must face consequences, with additional sanctions and further support for Ukraine."

Background:

  • Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would demand the cessation of US and European arms supplies to Ukraine during any potential ceasefire.
  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • The EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin refuses to comply with the ceasefire.

