Russians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, casualties and damage reported – photos

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 11 May 2025, 00:30
The aftermath of the Russian attack. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Russian forces have launched another series of attacks on the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three civilians.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Details: The data obtained during the investigation indicates that on 10 May, starting at 15:30, Russian forces launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk. Houses and a car were damaged in the attack.

Two civilians were injured as a result of one of the guided bomb strikes: a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions.

Additionally, at around 18:50, the Russians struck the village of Blahodatnivka in the Kupiansk district with an FPV drone. A hit was recorded near a house. A 69-year-old woman suffered acute shock.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

