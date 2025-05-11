Russians strike Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast with guided bombs, casualties and damage reported – photos
Russian forces have launched another series of attacks on the city of Kupiansk and the surrounding district in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three civilians.
Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
Details: The data obtained during the investigation indicates that on 10 May, starting at 15:30, Russian forces launched a series of airstrikes on the city of Kupiansk. Houses and a car were damaged in the attack.
Two civilians were injured as a result of one of the guided bomb strikes: a 52-year-old man and a 76-year-old woman suffered acute stress reactions.
Additionally, at around 18:50, the Russians struck the village of Blahodatnivka in the Kupiansk district with an FPV drone. A hit was recorded near a house. A 69-year-old woman suffered acute shock.
