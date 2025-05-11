All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin wants to continue fighting, says Czech foreign minister

Iryna KutielievaSunday, 11 May 2025, 12:38
Putin wants to continue fighting, says Czech foreign minister
Jan Lipavský. Stock photo: Getty Images

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has stated that while Ukraine and the international community are demanding that Russia stop the fighting, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to continue the war he has unleashed.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský's comment came after Putin claimed that he is willing to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Advertisement:

However, Putin did not mention the proposal for a 30-day truce agreed by the coalition of the willing.

Quote from Lipavský: "It is simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demands a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting."

Background:

Advertisement:
  • Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting 12 May.
  • European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

 Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian warCzechia
Advertisement:
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
New Pope mentions Ukraine in Sunday prayer
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
Russia launches 108 drones after three-day pause: Ukraine destroys 60 and 41 go off radar
Trump after Putin's address: Imagine if this "bloodbath" finally ends
France, Germany, Poland, UK and Ukraine issue statement on need for ceasefire
All News
Putin
Macron: There can be no negotiations while weapons are speaking
Putin's aide says meeting in Istanbul is planned with 2022 talks in mind
Zelenskyy says Russians are considering ending war but stresses need for ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
18:44
Indonesian port becomes hub for transshipment of Russian oil products
18:15
Hungary open to restarting talks with Ukraine on minorities despite tensions
17:49
"Hello, Donald": Macron video shows him calling Trump from Kyiv on 10 May
17:39
Russia hits residential area in Kharkiv Oblast: two women injured – photos
17:24
Ukrainian troops have repelled over 40 Russian attacks on different fronts since day's start – Ukraine's General Staff
17:00
Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says
16:26
First 30-day ceasefire, then negotiations, says Trump's special envoy Kellogg
16:15
updatedThree people injured in Russian artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast – video
15:33
Germany's Merz: ceasefire must come before any talks with Russia
15:07
Macron woke Trump before dawn to secure backing for Kyiv ceasefire plan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: