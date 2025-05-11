Putin wants to continue fighting, says Czech foreign minister

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavský has stated that while Ukraine and the international community are demanding that Russia stop the fighting, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin wants to continue the war he has unleashed.

Source: Lipavský on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lipavský's comment came after Putin claimed that he is willing to hold direct talks with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

However, Putin did not mention the proposal for a 30-day truce agreed by the coalition of the willing.

Quote from Lipavský: "It is simple. Ukraine and the democratic world demands a ceasefire, Putin wants to keep shooting."

Background:

Following the summit on 10 May, the coalition of the willing demanded that Russia agree to a 30-day unconditional ceasefire starting 12 May.

European Pravda reported that the EU and the US plan to ramp up sanctions against Russia if Putin rejects the ceasefire.

