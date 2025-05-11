Turkish president offers Türkiye as venue for Ukraine peace talks during phone call with Macron

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has noted in a conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron that a "historic turning point" has been reached in efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine and once again proposed Türkiye as a platform for negotiations.

Source: Erdoğan's press service on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Stating that a historic turning point has been reached in ending the war between Ukraine and Russia and that this opportunity should be seized, President Erdoğan said that Türkiye is ready to offer any contribution, including hosting negotiations for a ceasefire and lasting peace."

Details: The leaders discussed bilateral relations between France and Türkiye as well as regional and global affairs. Paris has not yet released any statements on the details of the conversation.

Background: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin by phone and expressed Ankara’s readiness to host negotiations on the war in Ukraine.

