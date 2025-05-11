Putin at risk of "overplaying his hand" by continuing to refuse lasting ceasefire, former Trump advisor says

John Bolton, former US National Security Advisor during President Donald Trump's first term, believes that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin risks "overplaying his hand" and exacerbating his situation by persisting in his refusal of a long-term ceasefire, despite Trump's efforts to bring the Russo-Ukrainian war to an end.

Source: Bolton in a recent interview with US newspaper The Hill, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Bolton suggests that Putin risks "overplaying his hand" by refusing to accept a long-term ceasefire amid Trump's attempts to bring the end of the Russo-Ukrainian war closer.

Advertisement:

He believes that although Western sanctions have hit the Russian economy, the Kremlin's political position remains strong, though it is weakening over time.

"Putin has already got a lot of concessions for what he wants", Bolton said. "He wants to hold on to the territory Russia's seized in Ukraine and but I think at this point, he may be at risk of overplaying his hand with Trump."

Bolton added that it would be more beneficial for Putin to accept the ceasefire proposal, which would give Russian forces time to rest and rebuild.

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolton: "We've had some interesting comments, both from Trump and JD Vance, that say the Russians are asking for too much. Not clear exactly what they mean, but, but Putin's in one of the best positions he's going to be in, and I've been wondering for some time why he doesn't take advantage of a ceasefire. The Russians need it badly to have a chance to rebuild their army."

Background:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!