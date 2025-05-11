All Sections
Three civilians injured in Russian drone attacks on Kharkiv Oblast

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 11 May 2025, 20:41
Aftermath of the attack in Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

Three civilians were injured in Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian drone attacks on Sunday 11 May. 

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "A hit by enemy FPV drones was recorded in the Zolochiv hromada of the Bohodukhiv district. A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone strike at around 12:30 in the village of Ivashky. He was hospitalised in moderate condition. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

In addition, at 16:00, the Russian Federation Armed Forces hit a car with a drone in the village of Baranivka. The vehicle was damaged, and a couple – a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman – were injured. The victims are being provided with medical assistance."

Background: Earlier it was reported that Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on the village of Sadovod in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring two women and damaging two residential buildings.

