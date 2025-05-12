All Sections
Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia continues to ignore proposal for lasting ceasefire

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Yevhen KizilovMonday, 12 May 2025, 15:47
Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia continues to ignore proposal for lasting ceasefire

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Monday discussed "strong steps" regarding Russia, including new sanctions, with the foreign ministers of the largest European states.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Monday, the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and France gathered in London. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas was also present.

Quote from Sybiha: "Key topics of our meeting today were peace efforts and our joint work with the United States. We coordinated the strategies of our steps this week, which will be decisive for peace and accountability."

Details: He noted that the Russians are completely ignoring the proposal for a full and lasting ceasefire starting on 12 May and continue to attack Ukrainian positions along the entire line of contact.

Quote from Sybiha: "We discussed strong steps that can be taken, including sanctions against Russia's banking, central bank and energy sectors, combined with new defence assistance packages for Ukraine. Putin must understand the consequences of rejecting peace efforts and continuing the war."

Details: Sybiha added that together with his counterparts, they coordinated further steps, communications and efforts for this week and beyond.

He thanked the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland and the European Union for their unwavering support and tireless efforts to achieve a just peace.

Background:

  • On 10 May, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • In turn, Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.
  • On 12 May, the German government stated that if a ceasefire is not established in Ukraine by the end of the day, Berlin, together with its European partners, will begin the process of preparing new sanctions against Russia.

Andrii SybihaRusso-Ukrainian warceasefire
Andrii Sybiha
