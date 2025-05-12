All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Germany gives Russia until end of day to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 12 May 2025, 14:29
Germany gives Russia until end of day to agree to 30-day ceasefire
Photo: Getty Images

German government spokesperson Stefan Kornelius has stated that if a 30-day ceasefire is not established in Ukraine by the end of Monday, Berlin, together with its European partners, will begin preparing new sanctions against Russia.

Source: German newspaper Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Quote from Kornelius: "The clock is ticking– there are still twelve hours until the end of the day."

Advertisement:

Details: Kornelius said that Russia must agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine by the end of Monday, or it will face new sanctions.

In response to a question about whether this means that European countries will start preparing sanctions after Monday, Kornelius said: "Exactly".

"When today is over, preparations for sanctions measures will be initiated at the level of political advisors. At the same time, we are preparing the 17th package of sanctions in Brussels. These preparations are taking place in parallel with the negotiations [in Istanbul]," he stated.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 10 May, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Poland demanded that Russia agree to an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days starting 12 May.
  • During a visit to Kyiv, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other heads of state and government warned Russia of sanctions if it refused to halt hostilities.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe and the United States would impose large-scale sanctions.
  • Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin claimed that he is ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May. However, he did not mention the proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ceasefireGermanyRussiaRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
Russian UAV attacks car carrying power engineers in Sumy Oblast, one killed – photos, video
Polish foreign minister revokes consent for Russian consulate in Krakow
Just a tissue: Élysée Palace denies Russian claims that Macron took drugs in Kyiv
Ukraine's air defence downs 55 Russian drones overnight
All News
ceasefire
Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia continues to ignore proposal for lasting ceasefire
EU's top diplomat: No ceasefire, no peace talks with Russia
Russian forces storm Kupiansk front despite three-day "ceasefire"
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Top European diplomats: Russia must show serious intent to make progress without delay
19:22
Ukraine completes ratification of minerals deal with US
18:59
Zelenskyy: All of us in Ukraine want Trump to attend talks in Türkiye
18:49
Ukraine and EU sign memorandum on defence cooperation
18:30
Part of €800bn EU rearmament plan to be spent on procurement for Ukraine's forces
18:03
EU commissioner considers war between Russia and EU a "very realistic scenario"
18:02
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important
17:50
Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine
17:38
If Russia does not agree to ceasefire, EU may impose sanctions against Nord Stream 2
17:01
Germany's secrecy on arms for Ukraine will apply to potential Taurus deliveries
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: