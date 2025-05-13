Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes

The Polish hauliers’ blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint continues, causing many hauliers in the queue to turn back and take other routes.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine on the morning of 13 May

Details: During the night shift on the night of 12-13 May, the Yahodyn checkpoint, due to the ongoing blockade by Polish hauliers, cleared only eight lorries for departure from Ukraine, while 205 were cleared for entry.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Many hauliers are leaving the e-queue for crossing the border through Yahodyn, choosing other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The electronic queue, which yesterday numbered 1,391 vehicles, has almost halved and as of this morning stands at 789 empty or loaded vehicles."

More details: Hauliers are no longer joining the live queue to enter Ukraine.

Background:

Advertisement:

Polish hauliers began their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint at 16:00 on 12 May, stating that they would allow one lorry per hour to enter and one to exit.

Buses and lorries carrying humanitarian aid will be allowed to pass unhindered.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warned that similar actions by Polish hauliers are possible over the next few months.

On 10 April, it was announced that Ukraine's transport visa-free regime with the EU had been extended until the end of 2025. This mechanism gives Ukrainian hauliers the right to operate commercial transports to the EU under a simplified scheme, without the quotas and individual permits that were previously in place.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!