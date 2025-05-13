All Sections
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes

Mariya YemetsTuesday, 13 May 2025, 10:08
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Polish hauliers’ blockade of the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint continues, causing many hauliers in the queue to turn back and take other routes.

Source: State Customs Service of Ukraine on the morning of 13 May

Details: During the night shift on the night of 12-13 May, the Yahodyn checkpoint, due to the ongoing blockade by Polish hauliers, cleared only eight lorries for departure from Ukraine, while 205 were cleared for entry.

Quote: "Many hauliers are leaving the e-queue for crossing the border through Yahodyn, choosing other checkpoints on the Ukrainian-Polish border. The electronic queue, which yesterday numbered 1,391 vehicles, has almost halved and as of this morning stands at 789 empty or loaded vehicles." 

More details: Hauliers are no longer joining the live queue to enter Ukraine.

Background:

  • Polish hauliers began their blockade at the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint at 16:00 on 12 May, stating that they would allow one lorry per hour to enter and one to exit.
  • Buses and lorries carrying humanitarian aid will be allowed to pass unhindered.
  • The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine warned that similar actions by Polish hauliers are possible over the next few months.
  • On 10 April, it was announced that Ukraine's transport visa-free regime with the EU had been extended until the end of 2025. This mechanism gives Ukrainian hauliers the right to operate commercial transports to the EU under a simplified scheme, without the quotas and individual permits that were previously in place.

