Russians illegally detain 13 workers of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-owned nuclear energy operator, has reported that the Russians are holding at least 13 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant hostage.

Details: It is noted that since the beginning of the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), which is also Europe's largest power plant, Russia has begun unprecedented pressure on nuclear workers who refused to switch sides and sign worthless contracts with Rosatom, Russia’s state-run nuclear power company.

About 5,000 specialists were able to leave the temporarily occupied city of Enerhodar where the ZNPP is located, and Energoatom is taking care of their employment in other divisions of the company. However, at least 13 ZNPP employees are known to have been deprived of their freedom by the Russians in the temporarily occupied territory.

Seven of them have been "sentenced" to imprisonment, and three are still in prison awaiting fake verdicts. The fate of three more remains unknown – they are considered missing.

In addition, at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia tortured to death ZNPP diver Andrii Honcharuk.

The Russians continue to use the ZNPP as a military base. Military vehicles are parked in the machine halls of the power units, and explosive weapons are stored there. Energoatom emphasised that the plant's equipment was deteriorating, and there could be no question of a safe restart of the ZNPP.

Quote: "All illegally detained nuclear workers must be immediately released from Russian captivity.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant must immediately be transferred to the control of its legal operator, Energoatom, and Russia must withdraw its military personnel and military equipment from the plant. This is the only way to restore nuclear and radiation safety across the entire continent!"

