Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for Ukraine, claims that as part of a potential resolution to the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, the deployment of foreign forces west of the Dnipro River is being discussed.

Source: Kellogg on Fox News, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The special envoy emphasised that the US is primarily advocating for a "comprehensive ceasefire", after which the parties will have to discuss other issues, including the status of certain territories, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the return of Ukrainian children and Ukraine’s prospects for NATO membership.

Quote: "We are talking about a resilience force… [This includes] the Brits, the French, as well as the Germans, and now actually the Poles, have a force west of the Dnipro River, which means it’s out of contact range [with Russia]."

Details: Meanwhile, according to Kellogg, a "peacekeeping force" could be deployed east of the Dnipro River with the participation of a third country "so you can actually monitor the ceasefire".

It should be noted that refusal to send troops to Ukraine is a consistent position of the current Polish leadership, so it remains unclear what exactly Kellogg meant.

Background:

On 13 May, Reuters and CNN reported that Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, senior envoys of US President Donald Trump, would travel to Istanbul, where talks between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Thursday.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that if Putin refuses to hold talks in Türkiye, this will indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

