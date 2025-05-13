Zelenskyy accuses Russia of dodging Istanbul talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that work was continuing in Kharkiv following a Russian drone strike.

Source: Zelenskyy’s evening address on 13 May

Details: Zelenskyy reported that search and rescue efforts had been ongoing in Kharkiv following a Russian drone attack on an energy facility, a civilian target, with preliminary reports indicating no casualties. He accused Russia of responding to the expectations of talks and a ceasefire with further strikes and assaults.

Zelenskyy emphasised that Russia alone is responsible for starting and prolonging the war, urging allies to increase pressure on Moscow.

He also criticised Russia for frequently talking about direct negotiations but not following through when such opportunities arise, and stressed that decisions must be made by those who have real influence over the outcome. The president also confirmed that Ukraine’s team is actively preparing for the visit to Türkiye.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin only agrees to fly to Istanbul, he and Erdoğan are prepared to travel there instead.

Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg, senior envoys of US President Donald Trump, will travel to Istanbul on Thursday for possible negotiations on how to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin refuses to hold talks in Türkiye, this will indicate that Russia does not want to end the war.

At the same time, the Kremlin stated that Russia continues to prepare for negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May and offers no further comments.

