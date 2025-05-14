Russians attack Nikopol: shops, a sports club and two high-rise buildings damaged – photos

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and FPV drones, damaging two high-rise buildings, seven shops, a sports club, a swimming pool and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They struck the Myrove hromada in the evening. The district centre and the Marhanets hromada came under attack in the morning. Shops, a laboratory, a high-rise building and a power line have been damaged. The inspection of the areas is still ongoing." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Damaged roof Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said no casualties had been recorded.

Lukashuk confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada with kamikaze drones and also shelled them with artillery in the morning.

Blast door Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

"Seven shops, a sports club, a swimming pool, two high-rise buildings, a laboratory and a power line were damaged in drone strikes on the district centre," he reported.

Shattered windows Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

