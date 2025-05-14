All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Nikopol: shops, a sports club and two high-rise buildings damaged – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 08:03
Russians attack Nikopol: shops, a sports club and two high-rise buildings damaged – photos
Damaged shop. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

The Russians have attacked the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with artillery and FPV drones, damaging two high-rise buildings, seven shops, a sports club, a swimming pool and a power line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy attacked the Nikopol district with FPV drones and artillery. They struck the Myrove hromada in the evening. The district centre and the Marhanets hromada came under attack in the morning. Shops, a laboratory, a high-rise building and a power line have been damaged. The inspection of the areas is still ongoing." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Advertisement:
 
Damaged roof
Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said no casualties had been recorded.

Lukashuk confirmed that the Russians had attacked the city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada with kamikaze drones and also shelled them with artillery in the morning.

 
Blast door
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

"Seven shops, a sports club, a swimming pool, two high-rise buildings, a laboratory and a power line were damaged in drone strikes on the district centre," he reported.

Advertisement:
 
Shattered windows
Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
Nikopol
Russians attack Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring man and causing fire – photo
Russians attack firefighters twice while they extinguish blaze after strike on Nikopol – photos
Russians attack Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 12 people, including one teenager – photos
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: