Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet

Mariya YemetsWednesday, 14 May 2025, 08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will be in Türkiye on 14 May, where an informal meeting of NATO ministers is currently taking place.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha will be in Antalya in Türkiye on 14 May. Reports indicate that he has left for Türkiye at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan.

Quote from the Foreign Ministry: "The foreign minister will hold meetings with Ukraine's partners to coordinate diplomatic efforts to achieve a just peace. The minister will emphasise Ukraine's commitment to peace efforts and stress the need to increase pressure on Russia if it continues to reject a full and unconditional ceasefire for at least 30 days and broader peace efforts."

Background

  • An informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Antalya from 14 to 16 May which US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend.
  • It later became known that Rubio would travel to Istanbul for possible talks with US President Donald Trump's special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Keith Kellogg.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced plans to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday 15 May. However, if Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin agrees to travel to Istanbul, both Zelenskyy and Erdoğan will fly there instead to meet him.

Andrii SybihaTürkiyeNATO
