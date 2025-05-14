Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos

Three civilians have been injured in a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 13-14 May.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "The Russians struck the village of Oleksandrivka in the Blyzniuky hromada of the Lozova district with Geran-2 drones. Residential buildings, a garage, a car and tractors have been damaged. Three civilians have been injured: two men aged 49 and 54 sustained wounds, while a 93-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction." [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

A damaged tractor Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: In addition, the Russians attacked the town of Valky in the Bohodukhiv district with a drone at around 00:05 on 14 May. A lorry parked on the roadside was hit.

A damaged building Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A vehicle and a fence near a house have been damaged. No casualties have been reported.

A police officer records the damage caused by a Russian attack Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Early reports indicate the Russians used a Lancet UAV.

The damaged lorry Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

