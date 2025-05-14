Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed hope during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Italian government press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 13 May, Meloni spoke with Erdoğan, who recently confirmed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is ready to host direct talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Given this context, the leaders of Italy and Türkiye discussed diplomatic prospects and reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Meloni emphasised that Russia, like Ukraine, is expected to respond positively to the invitation for high-level negotiations by agreeing to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a tangible sign of its willingness for peace.

Background:

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin stated he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May.

Zelenskyy said he was ready to meet Putin in person in Istanbul on Thursday. Afterwards, US President Donald Trump stated that he had not ruled out a visit to Türkiye on 15 May.

On 13 May, it was reported that European leaders are prepared to wait for a possible meeting between the Ukrainian president and the Kremlin ruler in Türkiye before moving forward with new sanctions.

