All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 14 May 2025, 09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
Giorgia Meloni. Stock photo: Getty Images

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has expressed hope during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

Source: Italian government press service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Tuesday 13 May, Meloni spoke with Erdoğan, who recently confirmed to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he is ready to host direct talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

Given this context, the leaders of Italy and Türkiye discussed diplomatic prospects and reaffirmed their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.

Meloni emphasised that Russia, like Ukraine, is expected to respond positively to the invitation for high-level negotiations by agreeing to a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire as a tangible sign of its willingness for peace.

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ItalyRussiaceasefire
Advertisement:
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
Zelenskyy reveals what he plans to discuss with Putin
All News
Italy
Italian prime minister: Putin's three-day ceasefire is not enough
Italian PM after meeting Zelenskyy: Russia must show real will for peace
Italian PM believes Zelenskyy-Trump meeting has "huge meaning"
RECENT NEWS
10:23
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
10:10
EU ambassadors approve 17th package of sanctions against Russia
09:37
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
09:31
Ukraine ready for any format of talks, but with one condition – Head of Zelenskyy's office
09:30
One killed and two injured in Russian drone attack in Sumy Oblast
09:26
Italy expects Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire
09:09
Russia launches ballistic missile and 145 UAVs overnight: 80 drones downed, 42 go off radar
08:53
Three civilians injured in Russian drone strikes on Kharkiv Oblast – photos
08:37
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
08:17
Russian forces attack Pokrovsk and two other fronts over 100 times – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: