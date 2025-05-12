All Sections
Trump: Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 12 May 2025, 18:02
Donald Trump. Photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump stated on Monday that the upcoming talks between Russia and Ukraine could prove to be productive.

Source: Trump's statement at the White House, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine

Quote: "Thursday's meeting with Russia and Ukraine is very important. I was very insistent that that meeting take place. I think good things can come out of that meeting."

Details: As European Pravda reports, Trump also suggested that he might personally travel to Türkiye for the talks between Zelenskyy and Putin.

Quote: "If I thought it would be helpful, I don't know where I'm going to be at that particular point. I'll be some place in the Middle East but I would fly there if I thought it would be helpful."

Background:

  • In a statement on 11 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said he was ready for "direct talks" with Kyiv in Istanbul on Thursday 15 May, but did not mention a 30-day ceasefire.
  • On 11 May, US President Donald Trump publicly called on Ukraine to accept Russia's proposal for direct negotiations in Istanbul on 15 May, despite the Kremlin's refusal to agree to the 30-day ceasefire demanded by Kyiv and its Western allies.
  • Zelenskyy reaffirmed on the evening of 11 May that Ukraine expects a full and lasting ceasefire from Russia starting on 12 May and declared that he will personally be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on 15 May for potential peace talks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russo-Ukrainian warTrumpnegotiationspeace
