Warsaw has no plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine, says Polish foreign minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that there are no plans to send Polish soldiers to Ukraine, following a statement by US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news magazine Wprost

Details: On Tuesday 13 May, Kellogg noted that the deployment of foreign forces, including Polish troops, west of the Dnipro River is being discussed as part of a potential settlement following the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "Stop manipulating."

Details: Sikorski believes that Kellogg "over-interpreted" the idea that Poland could take part in such an operation, if it goes ahead.

"But, as the defence minister, the prime minister and I have stated many times, our participation in the operation will not include the presence of Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil," Sikorski said.

Advertisement:

The Polish foreign minister noted that, from Warsaw's perspective, the issue would involve aerial support, protection of a logistics hub and the defence of over 600 km of border with Russia and Belarus to safeguard the troops heading to Ukraine.

Background:

Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz also denied that Warsaw intends to deploy its forces in Ukraine as part of a postwar settlement between Kyiv and Moscow.

Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland's largest opposition party, accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of "deception" over the possible deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine, following Kellogg's statement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!