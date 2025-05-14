All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Warsaw has no plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine, says Polish foreign minister

Ulyana Krychkovska, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 14 May 2025, 14:07
Warsaw has no plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine, says Polish foreign minister

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has said that there are no plans to send Polish soldiers to Ukraine, following a statement by US President Donald Trump's special envoy on Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

Source: European Pravda, citing Polish news magazine Wprost

Details: On Tuesday 13 May, Kellogg noted that the deployment of foreign forces, including Polish troops, west of the Dnipro River is being discussed as part of a potential settlement following the end of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "Stop manipulating."

Details: Sikorski believes that Kellogg "over-interpreted" the idea that Poland could take part in such an operation, if it goes ahead.

"But, as the defence minister, the prime minister and I have stated many times, our participation in the operation will not include the presence of Polish soldiers on Ukrainian soil," Sikorski said.

Advertisement:

The Polish foreign minister noted that, from Warsaw's perspective, the issue would involve aerial support, protection of a logistics hub and the defence of over 600 km of border with Russia and Belarus to safeguard the troops heading to Ukraine.

Background:

  • Polish National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz also denied that Warsaw intends to deploy its forces in Ukraine as part of a postwar settlement between Kyiv and Moscow.
  • Jarosław Kaczyński, leader of Poland's largest opposition party, accused Prime Minister Donald Tusk of "deception" over the possible deployment of Polish troops in Ukraine, following Kellogg's statement.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandUkraineRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Orbán accuses Kyiv of attempted "smear campaign" against Hungary
All News
Poland
Polish hauliers lift blockade at Dorohusk border crossing
Poles still block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint, hauliers choose other routes
Poles block Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint on border with Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
15:11
Ukraine's deputy PM for EU integration outlines next steps for opening first EU negotiation cluster
14:23
EXPLAINERHave the elections brought Albania closer to EU and why it matters for Ukraine?
14:07
Warsaw has no plans to deploy its troops to Ukraine, says Polish foreign minister
14:07
Civilian killed in Russian airstrike on Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – photos
14:00
Family with six-day-old baby evacuated from Sumy Oblast – video
13:42
Three injured in Kherson Oblast this morning: two attacked by Russian drones, another injured by landmine
13:28
Ukraine completes internal procedures to open first cluster in EU negotiations
13:24
France says it's high time to strangle Russian economy after adoption of 17th EU sanctions package
12:47
Kremlin still silent on its delegation for Istanbul talks
11:43
European Commission president confirms approval of 17th sanctions package against Russia
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: