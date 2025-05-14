All Sections
Ukraine's deputy PM for EU integration outlines next steps for opening first EU negotiation cluster

Khrystyna Bondarieva Wednesday, 14 May 2025, 15:11
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, has outlined the next steps on Kyiv's path to EU membership after the country completed internal procedures needed to open the first cluster in accession negotiations.

Source: European Pravda, citing the communications team of Stefanishyna's office

Details: On 14 May, the Ukrainian government reportedly approved roadmaps required to open the first negotiation cluster between Ukraine and the EU, thus completing all domestic procedures for its launch.

Stefanishyna noted the next step will be to submit these roadmaps to the European Commission and EU member states for their approval.

She explained that the roadmaps are comprehensive plans outlining specific steps Ukraine intends to take "to join the European Union as a strong and capable member state".

The approved roadmaps are synchronised with Ukraine's international commitments as well as its strategic and policy documents.

Background:

  • Hungary has still not lifted its veto on the formal opening of Ukraine's EU accession talks. 
  • Meanwhile, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas acknowledged in Lviv that the EU is preparing a Plan B due to Hungary's opposition.
  • Bloomberg has reported that the EU is discussing ways to prevent Hungary from blocking the actual start of accession negotiations with Ukraine.

Read more on Hungary's intentions: Orbán sidelines Ukraine, helps Moldova. What might happen to Kyiv's EU dream with Hungary's veto 

