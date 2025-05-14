Ukraine completes internal procedures to open first cluster in EU negotiations

The Ukrainian government has today (14 May) approved the roadmaps necessary to open the first cluster in the pre-accession negotiations between Ukraine and the EU.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The roadmaps pertain to the rule of law, public administration reform and the functioning of democratic institutions.

"They are fully consistent with Ukraine's international obligations, our strategic and policy documents," Shmyhal said.

The government has also approved the negotiating position on the first cluster of negotiations, Fundamentals.

"Our goals are unchanged: to open negotiations on all six negotiating clusters this year, and to become an integral part of a united Europe after the war is over," Shmyhal noted.

Olha Stefanishyna, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, noted on X (Twitter) that Ukraine has thus completed all internal steps to open the first negotiation cluster.

"Ukraine's commitment is unwavering. Despite the war, we continue transformations to join the EU as a strong, capable member," Stefanishyna tweeted.

Roadmaps on the rule of law and public administration are a condition for the opening of negotiations on Cluster 1, Fundamentals, the Ukrainian Government Office for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration said.

Background:

Hungary has not yet lifted its veto on the actual opening of accession talks between Ukraine and the EU. Meanwhile, Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, remarked in Lviv that the EU is preparing a plan B in response to Hungary's veto.

Bloomberg reported that the EU is discussing ways to prevent Hungary from disrupting the actual start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.

