Source reveals composition of Ukrainian delegation to Russo-Ukrainian meeting in Türkiye

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 15 May 2025, 12:00
Source reveals composition of Ukrainian delegation to Russo-Ukrainian meeting in Türkiye
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Türkiye with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office Andrii Yermak and Yermak’s deputies.

Source: Suspilne citing a source familiar with Zelenskyy’s visit to Türkiye, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On 15 May, Zelenskyy has set out to Türkiye with Sybiha, Yermak and his deputies, Ihor Zhovkva and Ihor Brusyl.

It is not yet known whether they will participate in the talks with the Russian delegation in Istanbul.

Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on the same day.

Background:

  • On 14 May, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin approved the composition of the Russian delegation for talks with Ukraine in Türkiye on 15 May. Putin himself is not on the list.
  • Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to speak personally with the Russian leader on Thursday in Istanbul.
  • US President Donald Trump says he is ready to arrive in Istanbul on Friday for talks on the Russia-Ukraine war.

