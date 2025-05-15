US proposes resuming NATO-Russia Council as part of settling Ukraine war, says Bloomberg
The United States has proposed resuming the work of the NATO-Russia Council as part of efforts to resolve the war in Ukraine.
Source: Bloomberg, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Bloomberg notes that Moscow continues to reject a US ceasefire proposal, which envisages freezing the war, US recognition of Crimea as Russian territory and the lifting of US sanctions.
However, the United States is said to have introduced a new idea to engage Russia.
"The US has since added new details to the proposal, including an offer to revive security talks under the NATO-Russia Council, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity," Bloomberg reported.
The NATO-Russia Council, established post-Cold War to foster bilateral security cooperation, effectively ceased operations after Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Background:
- The Council's last meeting was held on 12 January 2022 in Brussels, where Russian demands for "security guarantees" were discussed and rejected by NATO member states.
- Media reports previously indicated that NATO has paused discussions on re-evaluating its relationship with Russia while the US negotiates a settlement for the war in Ukraine.
- Meanwhile, the United States is reportedly opposed to inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a NATO summit, which will be held in The Hague on 24-25 June.
