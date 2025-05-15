Putin sacks commander-in-chief of Russian Ground Forces

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has dismissed General Oleg Salyukov as commander-in-chief of the Russian Ground Forces.

Source: RIA Kremlin Pool, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency; Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), a Russian media outlet

Quote from the RIA Kremlin Pool: "Army General Oleg Salyukov, Commander-in-Chief of the Ground Forces, has been dismissed from his post and appointed as deputy to [Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei] Shoigu in Russia's Security Council."

Details: The name of Salyukov's successor has not yet been announced. Salyukov had held the position since 2014.

He rarely appeared in public, and media outlets usually mentioned him only in connection with military celebrations.

BBC News Russian revealed in 2023 that Salyukov’s family profits from such events. His daughter-in-law, Dina Salyukova, owns HQ Agency, a creative firm that organises military and patriotic celebrations. Its main clients include Russia's Defence Ministry and the Moscow mayor's office.

