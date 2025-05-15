All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary

Iryna KutielievaThursday, 15 May 2025, 20:40
Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary
Stock Photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that Ukraine’s allies "need to act" and "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty surrounding the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Source: French news agency AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, Healey called for new sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

Advertisement:

"We need to put pressure on Putin that helps bring him to the negotiating table," he stressed. "We are ready to do that as leading European nations."

Healey pointed to the commitments made by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland during their visit to Kyiv last week.

"There is no victory in sight for Putin in Ukraine. Now is the time for him... to negotiate and to put an end to this fighting," he added.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.
  • Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.
  • Despite this, Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKPutinnegotiations
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Turkish President Erdoğan
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sending delegation to Istanbul for talks with Russia
US proposes resuming NATO-Russia Council as part of settling Ukraine war, says Bloomberg
WSJ: Ukraine ready to discuss 30-day ceasefire with Russia at talks in Türkiye
All News
UK
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
UK calls EU foreign ministers' meeting on supporting Ukraine and European security
UK ready to help resume flights into Ukraine after ceasefire, says Starmer
RECENT NEWS
21:49
EXPLAINERWhy are Romanians backing a pro-Russian president and what’s next?
21:44
Russian media reportedly receive instructions from Kremlin on how to cover talks in Istanbul
21:36
Ukraine reveals delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
20:40
Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary
20:28
US state secretary sceptical about success of Istanbul talks
20:26
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
20:22
Putin sacks commander-in-chief of Russian Ground Forces
19:59
Starmer on Istanbul talks: Putin is standing in way of peace
19:43
EXPLAINERWhat challenges has Donald Trump faced during his Middle East tour?
19:09
Zelenskyy reveals topics discussed with Turkish President Erdoğan
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: