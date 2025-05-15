Time to pressure Putin, says UK defence secretary

UK Defence Secretary John Healey has said that Ukraine’s allies "need to act" and "put pressure on Putin" amid uncertainty surrounding the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul.

Source: French news agency AFP, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Speaking after a meeting with his German counterpart Boris Pistorius in Berlin, Healey called for new sanctions to be imposed on Russia.

"We need to put pressure on Putin that helps bring him to the negotiating table," he stressed. "We are ready to do that as leading European nations."

Healey pointed to the commitments made by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Poland during their visit to Kyiv last week.

"There is no victory in sight for Putin in Ukraine. Now is the time for him... to negotiate and to put an end to this fighting," he added.

Background:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy travelled to Ankara in anticipation of the arrival of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Putin would not travel to Istanbul for negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation.

Instead, Russia sent a low-level delegation headed by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky.

Despite this, Zelenskyy has decided to send a Ukrainian delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umierov to the talks in Istanbul.

