US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio

The United States may be discussing a potential meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin after Trump returns from his Middle East tour.

Source: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told journalists on Thursday 16 May, as reported by European Pravda with reference to CNN

Details: Rubio said that the potential timing of the meeting with Putin must be personally decided by Trump.

"We'll have to figure out how to operationalise that. So probably we will wait till he finishes with his trip [to the Middle East]," he added, "because the president's still overseas".

Rubio noted that the US would also be monitoring events tomorrow, likely referring to the talks between representatives of Ukraine and Russia.

Trump said there would be no progress in peace talks on Ukraine until he personally meets with Putin.

Rubio supported this view, expressing scepticism about the results of the talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

