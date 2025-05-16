German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that a new package of sanctions against Russia may be adopted at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on 20 May.

Details: Merz called it a "huge concession" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Istanbul for talks.

Meanwhile, according to Merz, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has "put himself in the wrong" by not going to Türkiye.

He also confirmed that the new sanctions package against Russia is ready to be adopted.

Quote: "A new sanctions package is ready. We will approve it on Tuesday in Brussels."

Previously: On 6 May, EU representatives began discussing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which focuses on Russia's military machine and shadow fleet.

On 13 May, EU ministers considered "punitive financial and economic sanctions" against Russia.

Following a meeting of Coreper (the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the EU) on Monday 12 May, provisional agreement was reached to approve the 17th sanctions package against Russia during the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 May.

Background: Merz stated that he supports the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, but only if there is a legal way to do so.

