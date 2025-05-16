All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 16 May 2025, 02:22
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
Friedrich Merz. Photo: Facebook

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has stated that a new package of sanctions against Russia may be adopted at the EU Council meeting in Brussels on 20 May.

Source: Merz on X (Twitter)

Details: Merz called it a "huge concession" that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has travelled to Istanbul for talks.

Advertisement:

Meanwhile, according to Merz, Russian leader Vladimir Putin has "put himself in the wrong" by not going to Türkiye.

He also confirmed that the new sanctions package against Russia is ready to be adopted.

Quote: "A new sanctions package is ready. We will approve it on Tuesday in Brussels."

Advertisement:

Previously: On 6 May, EU representatives began discussing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, which focuses on Russia's military machine and shadow fleet.

On 13 May, EU ministers considered "punitive financial and economic sanctions" against Russia.

Following a meeting of Coreper (the Committee of Permanent Representatives to the EU) on Monday 12 May, provisional agreement was reached to approve the 17th sanctions package against Russia during the EU Foreign Affairs Council on 20 May.

Background: Merz stated that he supports the confiscation of frozen Russian assets, but only if there is a legal way to do so.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

EUsanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
Ukraine-Russia talks in Türkiye to begin on Friday, sources say
All News
EU
European commissioner congratulates Ukrainians on Vyshyvanka Day – video
Ukraine's deputy PM for EU integration outlines next steps for opening first EU negotiation cluster
Ukraine completes internal procedures to open first cluster in EU negotiations
RECENT NEWS
13:40
European Commission president: Putin not ready for peace, we have to increase pressure
13:11
Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos
12:29
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast, injuring six people
12:25
US representative reportedly not to take part in Ukraine-Russia talks
12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
12:15
Ukraine coordinates positions with four countries ahead of meeting with Russia in Istanbul
11:56
Ukraine has paid US$770 million for weapons it has not received yet – Financial Times
11:39
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
10:57
Talks between Ukraine, US and Türkiye begin in Istanbul
10:56
updatedUS representative to attend Ukraine-Russia talks, but it's not state secretary
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: