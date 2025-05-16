Trump likely not going to Türkiye after UAE visit – Sky News

US President Donald Trump, who had earlier suggested he might travel on 16 May to Istanbul where talks between Russia and Ukraine are planned, has said that he will most likely not go to Türkiye and will head back to the US.

Source: Sky News, citing a senior White House official

Details: According to a Sky News source, Trump will not visit Türkiye now it has become known that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will not attend the talks.

Advertisement:

Speaking in the United Arab Emirates, which is the third and final stop of Trump's Middle East tour, he suggested that he will most likely head home next.

Quote from Trump: "We'll be leaving tomorrow. It's almost 'destination unknown'. We're getting calls, 'could you be here? Could you be there?' But we're probably going back to Washington DC."

Background:

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!