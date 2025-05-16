Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast leaves three injured and houses damaged as fires rage – photos
Destruction and fires have been recorded after a Russian UAV attack on two districts in Odesa Oblast overnight. Three people have also been injured, including a woman who is in a critical condition.
Source: Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians attacked the Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi districts overnight. Civilian infrastructure has been damaged in the attack, including residential buildings and cars. Fires broke out in several places but were promptly extinguished by our firefighters."
Details: Kiper said three people had been injured in the drone attack: one man is receiving outpatient treatment after receiving medical treatment, another injured person is in a moderate condition and a woman is in an extremely critical condition. Doctors are fighting to save their lives and ensure their recovery.
Kiper noted that all the appropriate services are continuing to work to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!