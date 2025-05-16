World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace process in Ukraine, has hinted that the world would be safer "in two or three weeks", apparently expressing his belief that he could reach an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda; Trump during a visit to the United Arab Emirates

"But I will tell you that the world is a much safer place right now. And I think in two or three weeks we can have a much safer place," Trump said.

Advertisement:

Details: Trump once again repeated his earlier belief that if he didn’t attend the talks in Türkiye, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not go either.

"I understand that," Trump said.

However, he added that "we’re going to get it done" and expressed hope that he would be able to meet with the Russian leader "as soon as we can set it up."

Advertisement:

Background:

On 15 May, Trump said that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could not take place unless he met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported this view, expressing scepticism about the outcome of the Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on 16 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!