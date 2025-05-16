All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 16 May 2025, 12:15
World will be a lot safer in two or three weeks – Trump
Donald Trump. Photo: The White House

US President Donald Trump, commenting on the peace process in Ukraine, has hinted that the world would be safer "in two or three weeks", apparently expressing his belief that he could reach an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: European Pravda; Trump during a visit to the United Arab Emirates

"But I will tell you that the world is a much safer place right now. And I think in two or three weeks we can have a much safer place," Trump said.

Advertisement:

Details: Trump once again repeated his earlier belief that if he didn’t attend the talks in Türkiye, Russian leader Vladimir Putin would not go either. 

"I understand that," Trump said.

However, he added that "we’re going to get it done" and expressed hope that he would be able to meet with the Russian leader "as soon as we can set it up."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • On 15 May, Trump said that a peaceful settlement of Russia's war against Ukraine could not take place unless he met with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio supported this view, expressing scepticism about the outcome of the Russo-Ukrainian talks in Istanbul on 16 May.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

TrumpRusso-Ukrainian warPutin
Advertisement:
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Russians attack Kupiansk, killing one person and injuring four
Ukraine loses F-16: pilot diverts jet from populated area and successfully ejects
German Chancellor Merz reveals when EU may approve new sanctions package against Russia
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
All News
Trump
Trump speaks on when he will meet with Putin
Trump likely not going to Türkiye after UAE visit – Sky News
US may discuss Trump-Putin meeting after Middle East tour – Rubio
RECENT NEWS
16:48
German chancellor calls talks in Istanbul "very small but positive signal"
16:27
Istanbul talks address prisoner exchange and ceasefire – Ukraine's defence minister
15:45
Ukraine-Russia talks suspended
15:45
Pope Leo XIV offers Vatican as venue for talks between Ukraine and Russia
15:43
Russians make "unrealistic" demands at Istanbul talks, Sky News report
15:33
EU to sanction Nord Stream pipelines to block investment
15:32
Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail
15:23
Ukrainian delegation communicates with Russians through interpreter at Istanbul talks
14:59
EXPLAINERHead of the Polish embassy on aid to Ukraine, provocations and Russia's attack
14:50
Trump says he "may" call Putin
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: