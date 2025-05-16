Bodies of 909 fallen defenders brought back to Ukraine – photos

The car carrying the fallen defenders with the inscription aut in scuto. Photo: Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters

Ukraine has brought back the bodies of 909 of its defenders killed in action during another repatriation on 16 May.

Source: Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: Among the defenders brought back aut in scuto (on the shield) are the military from the Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Bakhmut, Vuhledar, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy and Kharkiv fronts and also from morgues in the Russian Federation.

Photo: Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters

Quote: "Investigators of law enforcement agencies, together with expert institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, will identify the deceased as soon as possible."

Details: According to the information published on the website of the Coordination Headquarters, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has conducted 75 repatriations, in which 9,744 bodies were retrieved.

Background:

On 28 March, the bodies of 909 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukrainian soil as a result of repatriation activities.

On 18 April, the bodies of another 909 fallen defenders were brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation activities.

As of February 2025, Ukraine has carried out 75 repatriations and brought back 7,017 bodies of defenders since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

