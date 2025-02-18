Ukraine has brought back bodies of 7,017 fallen soldiers – Coordination Headquarters

A repatriation of bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has carried out 75 repatriations and brought home the bodies of 7,017 fallen defenders.

Source: the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the press service: "As of December 2024, we had carried out 73 repatriations and brought back 5,503 bodies. This year there have been two more repatriations, in January and February. In both cases, 757 bodies were brought back. So we can say that as of today, Ukraine has brought home the bodies of 7,017 of its fallen soldiers."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters added that there have also been 61 prisoner swaps in which 4,131 prisoners of war have been brought home. This figure includes both military and civilians.

Background:

On 14 February, it was reported that the bodies of 757 fallen Ukrainian defenders had been brought back to Ukraine as a result of repatriation procedures.

At the end of January, the Coordination Headquarters also reported that the bodies of 757 fallen soldiers had been brought home.

Support UP or become our patron!