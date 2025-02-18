All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukraine has brought back bodies of 7,017 fallen soldiers – Coordination Headquarters

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 18 February 2025, 11:03
Ukraine has brought back bodies of 7,017 fallen soldiers – Coordination Headquarters
A repatriation of bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine has carried out 75 repatriations and brought home the bodies of 7,017 fallen defenders.

Source: the press service of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from the press service: "As of December 2024, we had carried out 73 repatriations and brought back 5,503 bodies. This year there have been two more repatriations, in January and February. In both cases, 757 bodies were brought back. So we can say that as of today, Ukraine has brought home the bodies of 7,017 of its fallen soldiers."

Advertisement:

Details: The Coordination Headquarters added that there have also been 61 prisoner swaps in which 4,131 prisoners of war have been brought home. This figure includes both military and civilians.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

prisonersCasualties
Advertisement:
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
US and Russian delegations begin negotiations in Saudi Arabia – Russian media outlets report, video
Rheinmetall CEO says Europe is "at kids' table" in Ukraine talks
Terms of US-Ukraine minerals agreement worse than Germany's postwar reparations – Telegraph
Russia demands new territorial concessions from Ukraine – ISW
updatedExplosions rock Kyiv: Russian drone debris falls in industrial facility grounds
All News
prisoners
Ukraine has already brought back 4,131 PoWs from Russian captivity
Ukrainian human rights commissioner appeals to UN and Red Cross over possible execution of Ukrainian POWs
She said yes: soldier from 74th Reconnaissance Battalion proposes to his beloved nine days after release from captivity
RECENT NEWS
13:44
EXPLAINERHow US interference affects elections in Germany and what the debates revealed
13:16
Italian PM is sceptical about sending troops to Ukraine, AFP reports
13:13
Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers allocates 1.5 billion for containment structure for Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
12:52
Russian FPV drones injure rescue workers, policemen and head of city military administration in Kostiantynivka
12:38
Ukrainian Defence Intelligence chief reveals how Russians improved North Korean KN-23 missiles
12:15
Kremlin says Putin is ready to hold talks with Zelenskyy
12:13
U13 and U15 drones authorised for use by Ukraine's Armed Forces
11:59
Ukraine increases electricity imports after applying power outages
11:59
Euro-Atlantic integration minister expects Ukraine will sign minerals deal with US
11:53
Europe is ready to increase production and defence spending for EU and Ukraine, European Commission president says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: