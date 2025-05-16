All Sections
Ukraine rejects Russian attempts to link Istanbul talks to 2022 negotiations

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 16 May 2025, 13:45
Ukraine rejects Russian attempts to link Istanbul talks to 2022 negotiations
Andrii Yermak. Photo: Getty Images

Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has said that Russia is trying to associate current negotiations with events of 2022, but such attempts are unsuccessful.

Source: Andrii Yermak on X (Twitter) 

Quote: "The Russians want to draw associations with the year 2022. But the only thing that connects today’s negotiations to that period is the city of Istanbul — nothing more. All attempts by Russia to link the current moment to 2022 will fail," Yermak said.

Details: He stressed that the current negotiation process has a different context, and Ukraine will not allow a return to the conditions and narratives of the start of Russia’s war of aggression.

Background:

  • On Friday, a meeting of representatives from Türkiye, the United States and Ukraine began in Istanbul. A meeting with the representatives of Ukraine and the Russian Federation also began.
  • US President Donald Trump said there will be no progress in peace talks on Ukraine until he personally meets with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
  • US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he does not believe that the negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul will lead to any breakthrough.

