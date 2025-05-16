Zelenskyy at Albania summit calls for punishment for Russia if Istanbul talks fail

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that if the Russian delegation at the negotiations in Istanbul proves unable to deliver results in the form of a ceasefire, serious sanctions must be imposed on Russia.

Source: Zelenskyy at the European Political Community summit in Albania, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The summit has been attended by leaders from nearly all European states.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine’s priority is a full, unconditional and honest ceasefire, which must happen immediately.

Quote: "If the Russian representatives in Istanbul today cannot even agree to that, to cease fire, to this clearly necessary first step, then it will be 100% clear that Putin continues to undermine diplomacy. If that's not the case, there must be at least some result today starting with a ceasefire."

Details: Zelenskyy pointed out that Russia had sent almost the same people to Istanbul as it did to the negotiations in 2022.

"They show that Russia has not changed its basic approach," Zelenskyy said. "They make many statements, many threats, but solve nothing. They are doing everything they can to turn this Istanbul meeting into a staged empty process just like the ones in 2022."

Quote: "So, if it turns out that the Russian delegation really is just theatrical and can't deliver any results today, the world must respond. There needs to be a strong reaction, including sanctions against Russia's energy sector and banks. Pressure must continue to rise until real progress is made. Ukraine is ready to take all realistic steps to end this war."

Details: The president called on Russian ruler Vladimir Putin to "give his delegation real authority" to fully halt the killings for a time long enough "to give diplomacy a real chance".

Background:

It was reported that direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in Istanbul for the first time in over three years.

Russia has sent a low-level delegation led by Putin aide Vladimir Medinsky to the talks in Türkiye.

On Thursday 15 May, US President Donald Trump stated that a peaceful settlement of Russia’s war against Ukraine cannot happen without his meeting with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

