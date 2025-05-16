Russians in Istanbul threatened to fight forever and seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts – The Economist

Vladimir Medinsky, the head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, has said during the talks that Russia was ready for an endless war against Ukraine and threatened to seize Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Source: The Economist columnist Oliver Carroll on X (Twitter), citing sources

Details: The journalist quoted Medinsky's exact words: "We don’t want war, but we’re ready to fight for a year, two, three – however long it takes. We fought Sweden for 21 years. How long are you ready to fight?

Maybe some of those sitting here at this table will lose more of their loved ones. Russia is prepared to fight forever..."

Quote from Carroll: "There's more. A well-placed source tells me Russia said it would agree to a ceasefire – only if Ukraine withdraws from the four ‘annexed’ provinces Russia doesn’t even fully control. (!) Moscow also threatened to seize two more: Kharkiv and Sumy."

Background:

Peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation are continuing in Istanbul, Türkiye. The Russians have put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.

Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that during the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian delegations discussed the possibility of a thousand-for-thousand prisoner exchange.

Sky News has reported, citing a source in Ukrainian diplomatic circles, that Russia put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.

The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side.

