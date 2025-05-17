All Sections
Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 09:26
Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting
Kaja Kallas and Andrii Sybiha. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, have agreed on the need to increase pressure on Moscow following talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha and Kallas discussed the outcomes of recent diplomatic efforts in Türkiye and a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Quote from Sybiha: "We agreed that pressure on Moscow must be strengthened to achieve a full and durable ceasefire, stop the killing, and advance peace efforts."

Background:

