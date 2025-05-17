Ukraine and EU agree on need to step up pressure on Moscow after Türkiye meeting

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, have agreed on the need to increase pressure on Moscow following talks between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sybiha and Kallas discussed the outcomes of recent diplomatic efforts in Türkiye and a meeting between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul.

Quote from Sybiha: "We agreed that pressure on Moscow must be strengthened to achieve a full and durable ceasefire, stop the killing, and advance peace efforts."

Background:

On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held in Istanbul. Media reports indicated that Moscow had demanded the absence of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and had presented a number of unacceptable conditions to Kyiv.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the discussions had covered a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the possibility of a leader-level meeting.

