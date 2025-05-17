Poland condemns deadly Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy Oblast

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the deadly Russian drone strike on a bus in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Ukrainian families of those killed in the Russian attack on a bus near Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast.

"Their deaths — immediately after peace talks — reveal the true intentions of the Kremlin," the ministry said.

Background:

On 17 May, Russia struck a bus carrying passengers near Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, with a Lancet drone, killing nine people and injuring seven others.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for sanctions against Russia from the European Union and the United States in response to the attack.

On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held in Istanbul. Media reports indicated that Moscow had demanded the absence of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and had presented a number of unacceptable conditions to Kyiv.

Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the discussions had covered a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the possibility of a leader-level meeting.

