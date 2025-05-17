All Sections
Poland condemns deadly Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy Oblast

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 17 May 2025, 14:12
Poland condemns deadly Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the deadly Russian drone strike on a bus in Sumy Oblast.

Source: Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Ukrainian families of those killed in the Russian attack on a bus near Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast.

"Their deaths — immediately after peace talks — reveal the true intentions of the Kremlin," the ministry said. 

Background: 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

