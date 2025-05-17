Poland condemns deadly Russian drone strike on bus in Sumy Oblast
Saturday, 17 May 2025, 14:12
Poland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the deadly Russian drone strike on a bus in Sumy Oblast.
Source: Polish Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda
Details: The Polish Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to the Ukrainian families of those killed in the Russian attack on a bus near Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast.
Advertisement:
"Their deaths — immediately after peace talks — reveal the true intentions of the Kremlin," the ministry said.
Background:
- On 17 May, Russia struck a bus carrying passengers near Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, with a Lancet drone, killing nine people and injuring seven others.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called for sanctions against Russia from the European Union and the United States in response to the attack.
- On 16 May, talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations were held in Istanbul. Media reports indicated that Moscow had demanded the absence of US representatives from the negotiations with Ukraine and had presented a number of unacceptable conditions to Kyiv.
- Following the meeting, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov noted that the discussions had covered a ceasefire, humanitarian issues and the possibility of a leader-level meeting.
Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!